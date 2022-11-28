'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M

The Evergreen mansion boasts a car museum and a resort-style pool.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale.

Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million.

Set on 74.5 acres, Thunder Ridge offers a sprawling home with its own car museum set on a hilltop lot above Denver.

Berry, 56 — an investor, supercar aficionado and enthusiast — purchased the land for his dream home at 24503 Chris Drive in 1998 for $895,000 and hired Boulder-based KGA Studio Architects to help design it.

The home cost approximately $30 million to build, or nearly $55 million today when adjusted for inflation. Following nearly five years of work by Denver-based Sprung Construction, the home was completed in 2004.

More stories from Denver Business Journal:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado real estate market

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.