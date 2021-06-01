Colorado ranch with private ski slopes and a saloon sells for $30M

Five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a three-story log staircase are some of the highlights of the lodge.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand County ranch encompassing nearly 10 square miles and featuring a rustic lodge, its own saloon and private ski slopes sold on Dec. 31 for $30 million.

Elk Island Ranch, while just minutes from Kremmling, boasts roughly 6,343 secluded acres about 50 miles from five ski resorts, including Breckenridge and Steamboat.

The property was listed for sale by Charlie Gallagher, a private-equity executive, who was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in 2011. Gallagher purchased the property for $24.3 million in 1999, according to county records. The property was originally listed as High Plains Ranch with an asking price of $39.8 million, according to a 2016 press release. In August 2018, rural real estate brokerage Hall and Hall began marketing the property as Elk Island Ranch with an asking price of $36 million, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.

County records show the buyer was Capstone Property Group LLC, which was registered in Colorado in mid-December 2020.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.