Condo above Denver's Four Seasons Hotel listed for $6.3M

Perks of living above the Four Seasons include access to the hotel spa, fitness center, room service and private residents-only car service.

DENVER — On the 24th floor above downtown Denver's Four Seasons Hotel, a condominium nicknamed "Sky Terrace" listed in late July for $6.25 million.

"For what amounts to a half-floor residence, which is quite large — it's 5,286 square feet — that on its own doesn't make it unique. What makes it unique is the balcony terraces," listing agent Stan Kniss, of Slate Real Estate Advisors, told Denver Business Journal.

The large footprint of the condo at 1133 14th St. #2400 is the result of combining two units, resulting in over 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space. Kniss says the building's units of similar sizes typically have two 373-square-foot balconies, while the for-sale condo boasts two 615-square-foot balconies, offering 270-degree views of the city and mountains.

The original unit was purchased in 2012 by its current owners, who are philanthropists and accomplished Denver-area business leaders, for $1.85 million; a neighboring unit was then purchased for $1.74 million in 2017, according to public records.

