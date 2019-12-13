DENVER —

Colorado State University (CSU) announced Friday in a press release the name of its campus at the National Western Center as “Spur.”

According to the press release, The CSU System is building a three-building campus within the 250-acre National Western Center campus. Spur is scheduled to begin construction in the first quarter of 2020, and completed by late 2022.

“It is a modern brand, yet rooted in history," said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. "It is a bold statement of forward motion, yet nods to the past even in the use of an orange color, reminiscent of CSU’s original school colors of pumpkin and alfalfa some 150 years ago.”

Different from CSU’S traditional university campus, Spur will be built for public engagement and focus on sharing educational experiences with visitors by allowing visitors to watch veterinarians treat animal patients, learn about the future of food and tackle the world’s water issues, according to the press release.

The National Western Center takes up 80 acres just northwest of I-70 and Brighton Boulevard in Denver. By 2024, that number will be at 250 acres.

In 2015, Denver voters approved increasing Denver’s debt by $778,000,000 and indefinitely extended a 1.75 % tourism tax to improve the National Western Center and the Colorado Convention Center.

