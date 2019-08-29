Curious just how far your dollar goes in Denver?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Denver if you've got up to $3,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1350 Speer Blvd. (Civic Center)

Listed at $3,210/month, this 1,306-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1350 Speer Blvd.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

1923 Grove St. (Sloan Lake)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom spot situated at 1923 Grove St. It's listed for $3,240/month for its 1,718 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site management. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2100 Welton St. (Five Points)

Located at 2100 Welton St., here's a 1,067-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,205/month.

You can expect a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

360 S. Monroe St. (Belcaro)

Listed at $3,261/month, this 1,193-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 360 S. Monroe St.

The unit has a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building features a gym, a swimming pool and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

