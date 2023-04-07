A look into Denver's spring housing market

Sellers are starting to see multiple offers again, while buyers are enjoying lower pricing and longer days on the market than a year ago.

DENVER — Home sellers and buyers are both benefiting from the first hints of Denver spring, according to the newest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

With more inventory, higher prices and homes flying off the market faster than they were in February, sellers are starting to see multiple offers again. Meanwhile, buyers are enjoying lower pricing and longer days on the market than a year ago, according to the report.

The average close price of homes in the Denver metro area was down by 5.24% compared to March of last year but increased by 1.44% from February to $665,390. The median home price was lower than a year ago as well, down 6.15% to $565,000, with a slight increase of .44% from February.

Buyers closed on 3,790 homes in March, a 32.29% increase from February and a 21.24% decrease year-over-year.

