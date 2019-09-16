DENVER — A home with style and a story is on the market in Denver's Country Club neighborhood — with an asking price of $5,995,000.

Built in 1927 for Charles Sewell Thomas, the son of former Colorado Governor and U.S. Senator Charles Spalding Thomas, and Marie Wade Thomas, the Corner Chateau at 380 N. Gilpin St. was designed by Denver architect Burnham Hoyt in a French chateau style. Hoyt is known for designing Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with many iconic Denver buildings.

Many of Hoyt's touches have been preserved as the home underwent updates throughout the years, including leaded-glass windows containing the family’s initials, a weathervane that depicts Thomas reading a book by candlelight, and the foyer's stunning iron-rail spiral staircase designed to house a massive pipe organ that reached the tower.

Teri Fotheringham; Via Coldwell Banker

“The effort to preserve the historical features of this architectural marvel can be appreciated throughout the home. The modern touches gracefully complement its charm while offering luxury and comfort," listing agent Kelli Barton said in a release about the home. "It’s also perfectly located in an exclusive neighborhood within minutes of downtown Denver and at a walking distance from dining and shopping areas in Cherry Creek.”

The 10,603-square-foot home now has six bedrooms, each with a full or partial en-suite bathroom, and three other powder rooms.

