'Once-in-a-lifetime estate' lists for $21M in Greenwood Village

The eclectic property near University and Belleview is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime estate."

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Tucked away in the suburbs of Denver is an estate so well-hidden, even the mayor of the area didn't know it existed.

Located at multiple addresses, including 5280 S. University Blvd., in Greenwood Village, the eclectic property is described in marketing materials as a "once-in-a-lifetime estate" and the asking price is an eye-popping $21 million.

Starting with one property in 1994, nearby lots were carefully pieced together over several years to become a 14.35-acre escape for Belize Natural Energy co-founder Susan Morrice's family. The final product is a retreat with six structures, anchored by an adobe home built approximately 120 years ago that was once home to former Colorado Sen. Floyd Haskell, according to Morrice.

"Everything that came up juxtaposed next to the land, we would try to buy," Morrice told Denver Business Journal of her strategy with her ex-husband, Alex Cranberg. "The last one was a large 5-acre parcel and that enabled us to do the major landscaping, which has included a big waterfall, a river, a lake, and it's actually even in the last five years has gotten even more magical because Mother Nature has blended it."

