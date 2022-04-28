Denver house realtor calls 'total disaster' could sell for more than $400k

The listing makes it clear: the house in the University Hills neighborhood is a fixer-upper.

DENVER — A realtor's brutally honest description of a Denver home listed for $429,000 didn't scare away potential buyers from bidding on "one of the worst properties on the market."

Denver real estate agent Pat Krekel said she lost count of the offers made for the home she described as a "total disaster."

The listing Krekel wrote for the home in the University Hills neighborhood appears on Zillow. It reads:

"This house is a total disaster! Sold 'as is' including all the 'stuff' on the property. A great garage however. You need to bring your imagination. One of the worst properties on the market."

The listing includes photos from inside the 1,300-square-foot home showing rooms still cluttered with old furniture. Towels appear to be taped over some of the windows. Krekel said one of the two bathrooms is missing a toilet.

"The inside looked pretty bad," said Melissa Normand, who owns a home across the street.

Normand and her husband, a general contractor, have fixed up and flipped homes in the University Hills neighborhood. They said the house next door to their rental property might require too much heavy lifting.

"We looked at it and thought about writing an offer, but there was already too much competition," Normand said. "Then, it needs a lot of work on top of that."

Krekel said she had about 80 showings of the house over two days. As of Thursday, she said a cash offer was pending, and it was above the asking price for the home.

Normand wasn't surprised given Denver's housing market. In March, the median price of a single-family home sold in the city was $660,000.

“Good place to own a house, but not a great place to buy a house at the moment," Normand said.

Normand isn't sure what will happen to the home next door, but she's sure it will be an improvement over a "disaster."

"It can’t go too much further downhill unless they light it on fire," Normand said.

