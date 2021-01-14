Denver is 3rd-hottest market for millennial homebuyers

Denver is also one of the top cities for millennial workers.

DENVER — A just-released study from Charlotte-based Lending Tree LLC, the online mortgage provider, found that the Denver market is among the top in the country for millennials looking to buy homes.

Denver ranks third overall, trailing San Jose and Boston. Minneapolis and Buffalo round out the top five. Of the top 50 markets surveyed by Lending Tree, Las Vegas, Tampa and Phoenix were at the bottom of the list.

What to expect from the Denver housing market in 2021

The survey found that 59.07% of all Denver-area homebuyers in 2020 were millennials. The average age was 31.25 and the average loan was $354,433. The average down payment was $56,937.

The data is based on Lending Tree applications.

