Luxury home hits the market in Denver suburb for $13 million

Outside there is a pool, heated driveway and walks, and custom waterfall light feature.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A 1970s mid-century modern mansion has reemerged on Denver's luxury market with an updated look and an asking price of $13 million.

The 14,400-square-foot home listed for sale Friday features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and underwent a facelift in recent years thanks to its current owner and interior designer Anna Stansbury, wife of Lumen Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Chris Stansbury.

Anna Stansbury told the Denver Business Journal that the home at 5151 S. Steele St. in Greenwood Village caught her eye on a trip to Denver and was a bit of an impulse purchase.

"I got in the house. I walked around. I called my husband and said, 'I just bought a house,'" Stansbury recalled.

