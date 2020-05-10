Historic 12,000-SF Cap Hill mansion lists for $5M

The 7th Avenue home boasts an elevator, movie theater and endless in-ground swimming pool.

DENVER — A historic mansion in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood was recently listed for sale with an asking price of nearly $5 million.

The home at 1130 E. 7th Ave. was commissioned by Denver businessman Chester Morey as a wedding present for his daughter, Mary. The home was completed in 1907 after nearly five years of construction by architectural firm Fisher & Fisher.

The residence features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms across 12,108 square feet including a 1,000-square-foot carriage house and nearly 3,000-square-foot basement.

As it stands now, the home boasts modern features such as an elevator, movie theater and endless in-ground swimming pool, but still stars some of the home's original traits, including the living room's fireplace and a double staircase in the entryway.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.