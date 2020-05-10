Historic 12,000-SF Cap Hill mansion lists for $5M

DENVER — A historic mansion in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood was recently listed for sale with an asking price of nearly $5 million.
The home at 1130 E. 7th Ave. was commissioned by Denver businessman Chester Morey as a wedding present for his daughter, Mary. The home was completed in 1907 after nearly five years of construction by architectural firm Fisher & Fisher.
The residence features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms across 12,108 square feet including a 1,000-square-foot carriage house and nearly 3,000-square-foot basement.
As it stands now, the home boasts modern features such as an elevator, movie theater and endless in-ground swimming pool, but still stars some of the home's original traits, including the living room's fireplace and a double staircase in the entryway.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.