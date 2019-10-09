DENVER — A modern minimalist ranch in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood is on the market for $4.8 million, but what makes this home reach such a high price point isn't its square footage or extravagant features, like a pool or in-home theater — it's the style.

"There's nothing trendy about this house," listing agent and owner Peter Blank, of milehimodern, told Denver Business Journal. "It will be relevant today and also 20 years from now."

Blank purchased the land for 121 S. Cherry St. in 2013 for $660,000 and replaced a small brick ranch with his new build that was completed in 2017.

Teri Fotheringham Photography

The years of design with Westminster-based modern architecture and development firm Entasis and construction with Glendale-based Old Greenwich Builders allowed Blank to use his imagination to create a residence that would not only house his personal art collection with dimensional work from around the world, but also stand as a piece of art on its own, he said.

"My objective was to move in with a candle, bottle of wine and music" and still appreciate the house's design, he said.

