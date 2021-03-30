Denver rent prices continue to rise for third consecutive month

Rent prices in Denver continued to rise throughout March for the third consecutive month but prices are still lower than during the same time in 2020.

DENVER — Rent prices in Denver continued to rise throughout March for the third consecutive month.

According to a report by online renting resource Apartment List, rent prices are down 4.6% across the Mile High City when compared to prices in March 2020, but increased in March by 1.3%.

>The video above aired in Feb. 2021 depicts the reality of many renters in Colorado during the pandemic.

Denver's increase throughout March was the second largest growth throughout the metro area and trails only Broomfield, which saw rent prices rise 1.8%, according to the report.

Throughout the pandemic, seven of the city's ten largest suburbs have seen an increase in rent prices. Other areas such as Colorado Springs have also seen a hike as rent prices have grown 6.8% since last year.

In Denver, for instance, the median price for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,280, which is significantly lower than a similar unit in Broomfield that costs $1,630 per month, according to the report.

Currently, only Arvada, Englewood, and Aurora have lower median rent prices than Denver.

