Century-old Evergreen estate on 55 acres lists for $26.75M

The century-old Greystone Estate consists of seven separate buildings on a sprawling 55-acre property.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Nestled in the forested mountains west of Denver, an Evergreen estate with a rich history has hit the market for $26.75 million.

Greystone Estate, located at 222 Greystone Road in Evergreen, is more than a century old and consists of seven separate buildings on a sprawling 55-acre property.

Stan Kniss with Fantastic Frank Colorado is listing the estate, which hit the market on Sept. 26, calling it the “crown jewel” of Evergreen and the surrounding area.

The estate’s current owners, Richard and Pamela Bard, have owned Greystone for more than 30 years; Richard remembers going up the half-mile drive up to see the property in the early 1990s after telling his Realtors he wanted a “castle in the woods.”

“Without actually seeing the house, I already decided I was buying it,” Bard said.

