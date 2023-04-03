Evergreen builder breaks ground on short-term rental cabins

After buying the property two years ago, Liam Cassidy originally planned to split it and sell the lots. That was before he fell in love with it.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — After building mostly single-family homes in Evergreen for the past 30 years, a general contractor is branching out into the world of short-term rental cabins and events.

Liam Cassidy, who runs the construction company Cassidy Inc., is breaking ground on Stay 7830’, a cluster of 14 short-term rental cabins located at 945 Nob Hill Road in Evergreen.

Named after the 7,830-foot elevation of the property, the cluster of short-term rental cabins will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, all with their own back decks to take in the surrounding views. The site is approximately 7 acres.

After buying the property two years ago, Cassidy originally planned to split the property and sell the lots. That was before he fell in love with it, with its views of the Denver metro area to the east, and those of the Continental Divide to the west.

