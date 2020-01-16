FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In a marathon meeting that started Tuesday and ended Wednesday morning, Fort Collins City Council approved the framework of the 4,000-home Montava neighborhood in northeast Fort Collins.

The nearly eight-hour meeting drew an overflow crowd of more than 200 to City Hall, many of whom implored council to reject or delay a development they said would exacerbate traffic problems and decrease safety on Country Club Road and Lemay Avenue.

Plans for Montava, in the city's Mountain Vista area, include an estimated 3,900 energy- and water-efficient homes; a 40-acre working farm; an 80-acre community park; a town center; and an array of schools, trails, retail and other features.

If completed, Montava will be Fort Collins’ largest residential development in recent history.

