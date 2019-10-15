A home in Denver's South Park Hill neighborhood recently went on the market, bringing with it a reminder of conveniences modern homebuyers expect.

Once billed as "Denver's first 'New American' home" in a 1935 edition of The Denver Post, the General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) demonstration home at 6020 Montview Blvd. was designed to show buyers that electric living didn't have to be expensive.

At the time of its display, it boasted a kitchen with an electric range, dishwasher, lighting and ventilation, automatic gas heat and air conditioning and "every appliance large and small a General Electric product,"

City records from indicate the owners at the time were Hobe A. and Mildred G. Wilson, with Hobe Wilson being the builder, who created the home in the Art Deco style. In 1936, he built another GE demonstration home in Denver's Country Club neighborhood at 450 Race St. using the International Style.

> Continue reading this story and see photos at Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide