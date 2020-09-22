Golden estate with indoor-outdoor pool listed for $5.5M

The home features a chef's kitchen, master suite, home theater, gym and two office spaces.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A new listing just hit the market Friday in a location that combines some of the best parts of living in the Denver metro area while remaining remote enough to serve as a CEO's getaway.

The eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence at 22101 Bear Tooth Drive in Golden is listed for $5.5 million.

The 13,919-square-foot estate is set on 35 acres tucked between downtown Golden and Boulder, backing up to about 20,000 acres of Jefferson County open space. Built in 1999, it's just one of 19 residences built in the luxury neighborhood of Bear Tooth Ranch.

Design features include a circular atrium that is home to an indoor-outdoor pool and grand staircases, three million pounds stonework and a 1,000-square-foot guest suite with two bedrooms and its own kitchen and living area. Other traditional luxury features include a chef's kitchen, master suite, home theater, gym and two office spaces.

> See photos inside and outside home photos here.

