DENVER — Denver‘s current housing inventory has some homebuyers pushing sellers on price and inspection repairs.

“Homebuyers are flexing some muscle in a way they haven’t been able to in recent years,” said Lane Lyon, a licensed Realtor and managing broker at Coldwell Banker.

Increased housing inventory is the reason many buyers are being a bit more nit-picky when it comes to home purchases in the Denver area. Lyon said the number of available homes and condos is more than 20 percent higher compared to last year. Buyers are shopping around and taking longer to make a decision in many cases which is resulting in more days on market for sellers.

Lyon suggested that sellers price their homes correctly, make repairs and make sure their homes show well.

“When buyers see projects, they see dollar signs,” Lyon said.

Despite buyers being more picky, Lyon said it’s still a good time to sell your home.

“This is still Denver, Colorado.”

Lyon added the increased inventory can be good for sellers who need to find a replacement home. Up until recently, many homeowners were reluctant to sell out of fear they’d be unable to find a new one.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS