The 10,830-square-foot home includes 20 bedrooms

ISLESBORO, Maine — The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale.

As first reported by the Press Herald, he 67-year-old star of “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” recently listed the home on the island of Islesboro for $5 million.

The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and told Architectural Digest in 1999 that they turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett.