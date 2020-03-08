Former 'Survivor'-contestant-turned-CEO's 16-acre Longmont compound listed for $8M

The home near Boulder Reservoir boasts a fishing pond, saline pool, 8,000-square-foot barn and extensive on-site amenities.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A little over 10 minutes from downtown Boulder is a French chateau-inspired home listed for $8 million. Built in 1978, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is on the market for new owners after receiving a fresh renovation.

Owners Brendan and Kelley Synnott purchased the home in 2018 for $1.95 million and have since given it new life, making it an ideal environment for working from home in the age of coronavirus and sheltering in place with plenty of room for a family to spread out.

"We've seen a real trend recently in the past three months, toward one: finding homes that are completely finished turnkey, and two: homes that have space and privacy and room to roam and space to work from home," listing agent Zach Zeldner of Compass told Denver Business Journal in late July.

And 6122 Monarch Road in unincorporated Boulder County offers just that, as it sits on 16 acres in close proximity to Boulder and Longmont and boasts a fishing pond, saline pool, 8,000-square-foot barn and extensive on-site amenities.

