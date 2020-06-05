Michael Bloomberg purchases Colorado ranch for $44.79M

The 19,000-square-foot main house has five bedrooms, including a master suite with two bathrooms, a library and commercial kitchen.

MEEKER, Colo. — New York City’s billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to have planted a flag in western Colorado with the $44.79 million purchase of Henry Kravis' Westlands Ranch, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Located in the White River Valley about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, Colorado, the 4,603-acre property was sold by Kravis, the 76-year-old co-founder of private-equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR). Kravis has an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion, according to Forbes, and currently serves as the co-chairman and co-CEO of KKR.

While public records show the multimillion-dollar transaction took place on April 14, the purchaser's name is cloaked by LLCs tied to law offices in New York City. Tracing by the Rio Blanco Herald Times in April details the potential ties to Michael Bloomberg as the purchaser, and the recent report by the Wall Street Journal also said Bloomberg was the buyer, according to "people with knowledge of the transaction," and notes the sale occurred about six weeks after Bloomberg dropped out of the U.S. presidential race.

The property was listed for sale by Brian Smith and Jeff Buerger of Hall and Hall. Smith declined to comment when contacted by Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.