Michael Bloomberg purchases Colorado ranch for $44.79M

The 19,000-square-foot main house has five bedrooms, including a master suite with two bathrooms, a library and commercial kitchen.
Credit: Hall & Hall
Westlands Ranch near Meeker, Colorado.

MEEKER, Colo. — New York City’s billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to have planted a flag in western Colorado with the $44.79 million purchase of Henry Kravis' Westlands Ranchaccording to the Wall Street Journal.

Located in the White River Valley about 20 miles southeast of Meeker, Colorado, the 4,603-acre property was sold by Kravis, the 76-year-old co-founder of private-equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR). Kravis has an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion, according to Forbes, and currently serves as the co-chairman and co-CEO of KKR.

While public records show the multimillion-dollar transaction took place on April 14, the purchaser's name is cloaked by LLCs tied to law offices in New York City. Tracing by the Rio Blanco Herald Times in April details the potential ties to Michael Bloomberg as the purchaser, and the recent report by the Wall Street Journal also said Bloomberg was the buyer, according to "people with knowledge of the transaction," and notes the sale occurred about six weeks after Bloomberg dropped out of the U.S. presidential race.

The property was listed for sale by Brian Smith and Jeff Buerger of Hall and Hall. Smith declined to comment when contacted by Denver Business Journal.

Read more and see photos at the Denver Business Journal

Credit: Hall & Hall
The owner's compound features a 19,000-square-foot main house.

