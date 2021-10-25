Mike Shanahan's Denver-area mansion sets record price after nearly 5 years on the market

The custom single-family home was built in 2008, the year that Shanahan was fired as the head coach of the Broncos.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's 30,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 13-bathroom Denver-area mansion has finally sold for $15.73 million after spending nearly five years on the market.

Originally listed for $22 million, the Cherry Hills Village home saw a number of price reductions and was once pulled off the market over the years it was listed, most recently settling at an asking price of $16.95 million in July 2021. Despite the markdowns, the house still sold for below list price on Oct. 22, according to public records. The final sale was for $15.725 million, records show.

That figure marks a record sale price for single-family homes in the 11-county area that is monitored by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, according to the DMAR Market Trends Committee. The previous record sale for single-family homes in the area was $13.95 million, set in 2008. The Market Trends Committee notes that other homes may have changed hands at a higher price but it cannot verify sales outside of the multiple listing service records.

The property, once billed in marketing materials as "Denver's most spectacular estate," was represented by Kentwood Real Estate DTC's Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto.

