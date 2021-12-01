Morrison smart home with two-story outdoor oasis lists for $5.5M

The oasis begins on the main level with a pool terrace, built-in grill and fire pit illuminated by FXLuminaire landscape lighting.

MORRISON, Colo. — A "compact" luxury home has hit the market in one of Denver's more scenic suburbs for $5.5 million.

The 4,955-square-foot home at 5686 High Toll Trail in unincorporated Jefferson County, but with a Morrison mailing address, is just a 30-minute drive from Denver, but offers views and privacy not typically found so close to the city. The custom four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence sits on a 6.7-acre lot that climbs a hillside, allowing for all three levels of the home to have walk-out access and two to directly lead to an outdoor oasis.

Designed by TKP Architects and completed in 2017, the main floor features an open-concept kitchen, dining room and living space along with two bedrooms. Highlights of the level include radiant heat concrete floors, a TV that can be hidden in the ceiling and access to the other floors via a sleek custom elevator flown in from Sweden. The second floor is completely occupied by a master suite with two walls of glass to fully take in the home's views.

In the design process, the homeowner requested that the house not face a development near the property. Instead, the home's windows are on the east side of the home, focusing on the private property. High linear strips of glass let in natural light on the other side of the home while framing glimpses of the foothills, TKP Architects wrote in a description of the design.