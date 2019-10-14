BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Perched at the start of the Rocky Mountains above Boulder is a modern retreat with unspoiled views and luxurious features.

Set on 42 private acres just five miles from town, 4322 Sunshine Canyon Drive in unincorporated Boulder County is home to a 7,855-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Built in 2007, the Tuscan-style retreat features floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a master suite with spa-like bathroom and a guest suite on a separate level.

The indoor living spaces such as the living room, with its wall-to-wall built-in bookcases, and family room, with a retractable entertaining system, blend into the outdoor living space with spacious balconies and access to the exterior. An outdoor kitchen features a wood-burning fireplace, stainless-steel grill and pizza oven and a nearby secluded hot tub.

If you'd rather enjoy the scenic sunrises and twinkling city lights from inside, the home's own watchtower boasts 270-degree mountain views and fully retractable windows to take it all in.

