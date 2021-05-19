Avs star Nathan MacKinnon's Denver penthouse overlooking Union Station lists for $3.5M

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo in The Coloradan overlooks Union Station and also offers panoramic views featuring Pikes Peak and Longs Peak.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon may be busy with the playoffs, but he's also trying to score another goal: selling his Denver penthouse.

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at the top of The Coloradan overlooks Union Station and also offers panoramic views featuring Pikes Peak and Longs Peak, listing agent Tamara Cooper told Denver Business Journal. Its asking price is $3.5 million.

What's behind Denver's sizzling housing market?

The 19-story luxury condo building at 1750 Wewatta St. was completed in early 2019 and is home to 334 residences, which all sold by February 2020, according to previous DBJ reporting. The Coloradan's total sales volume totaled $242 million over 30 months, according to developer East West Partners.

Brad Arnold, vice president of sales and marketing for East West Partners, told DBJ in March 2019 that the building's seven penthouses "sold immediately." The most expensive penthouse fetched $3.35 million, Arnold said.

