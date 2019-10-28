STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A ranch set on 4,850 acres in the northwest corner of Colorado is on the market for a cool $39.9 million.

Located at 46600 County Road 129 just north of the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Big Creek Ranch's land and its plentiful resources are major selling points. The ranch is set at an elevation of 7,400 in the private Big Creek Valley with Big Creek flowing its entire length — more than 6 miles — and 80% of its boundaries bordering Routt National Forest.

"With the exception of the irrigated meadows and the stream enhancement project near the headquarters, the majority of the land and water resources remain in their natural states, uninfluenced by human management," the property's listing reads. "Big Creek Ranch is arguably the finest large acreage ranch within 10 miles of a major resort area on the market today."

Ranch & Resort Realty

If getting to the ski resort isn't on one's agenda for the day, the property allows for a variety of outdoor activities: snowshoeing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, mountain biking, Blue Ribbon fly fishing, hunting for elk, deer, bear or moose, and more, depending on the season.

