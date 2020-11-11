North Carolina firm under contract to purchase Larimer Square in downtown Denver

If the sale closes with Asana Partners, it'll be the first time the iconic Denver block has traded in nearly 30 years.

DENVER — Asana Partners, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based real estate investment firm that owns several other retail properties in Denver, is under contract to purchase Larimer Square, current owner Jeff Hermanson confirmed Tuesday.

If the sale closes, it'll be the first time the iconic Denver block has traded in nearly 30 years. The selection of Asana Partners as a potential buyer was first reported by BusinessDen.

Hermanson, who is CEO of Larimer Associates, has owned the stretch of Larimer Street between 14th and 15th Streets through a variety of entities since 1993, according to property records.

Hermanson first notified Larimer Square tenants of the pending sale in a letter dated Oct. 29 that was obtained by Denver Business Journal. He did not name a potential buyer at the time.

“As I stated in my letter to tenants, it was important to me to find a new owner for Larimer Square who would respect the legacy of this historic block and bring the resources to ensure its continued vitality," Hermanson said in a statement provided to Denver Business Journal on Tuesday. "We can confirm we have selected a potential buyer, Asana Partners. Given the status of the transaction, we cannot provide any additional information right now, but will make an official statement once a transaction has closed.”

>>Watch video above: Restaurants in Larimer Square hope outdoor seating on streets, sidewalks sticks around.