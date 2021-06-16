x
Here's what's being planned on a recently sold 900-acre site in Aurora

Oakwood Homes, one of Colorado's largest homebuilders, has purchased 907 acres of land.

AURORA, Colo. — An affiliate of Oakwood Homes, one of Colorado's largest homebuilders, has purchased 907 acres of land in southeast Aurora, where the company is planning roughly 1,700 homes and a PGA-level golf course, CEO Pat Hamill told Denver Business Journal. 

The property, located near the intersection of E-470 and South Parker Road, is known as Kings Point and has been targeted by various developers over the past several decades. Oakwood itself has been working on plans on and off for the past 10 years, Hammill estimates. 

Oakwood closed on the purchase of the site in late May, paying roughly $44.6 million, according to property records. The planned homes will include one-acre custom estates, single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes. 

"We're going to have all sorts of different segments and price points that will match the marketplace that we have here in southeast Aurora," Hamill told DBJ. 

