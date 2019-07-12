AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Aurora?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable rentals in Aurora if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19839 E. Columbia Ave. (Seven Hills)

Listed at $2,045/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located at 19839 E. Columbia Ave.

Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2345 Florence St. (North Aurora)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2345 Florence St. It's listed for $2,050/month for its 936 square feet.

Amenities include additional storage space, stainless steel appliances, a deck and carpeted floors. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $40 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3207 S. Idalia St. (Meadow Wood)

Last but not least, here's a 1,850-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 3207 S. Idalia St. that's going for $2,095/month.

In the house, expect air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

