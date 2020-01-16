AURORA, Colo. —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Aurora are hovering around $995. But how does the low-end pricing on an Aurora rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave.

Listed at $884/month, this 420-square-foot studio apartment, located at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. in Expo Park, is 11.2% less than the median rent for a one-bedroom in Aurora, which is currently estimated at around $995/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1752 Chester St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1752 Chester St. in North Aurora, is listed for $895/month for its 620 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and central heating. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1389 Quari St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1389 Quari St. in Hoffman Heights, which, at 650 square feet, is also going for $895/month.

Look for central heating in the residence. The building boasts secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1340 Idalia Court

Next, there's this 550-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1340 Idalia Court in Laredo Highline, which is listed at $895/month.

In the unit, plan on a renovated kitchen. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $700 security deposit, a $45 application fee and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1320 Macon St.

Finally, here is this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1320 Macon St. in Delmar Parkway and listed for $915/month.

The unit listing promises hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $700 security deposit and a $45 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

