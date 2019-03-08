AURORA, Colo. —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Aurora are hovering around $995. But how does the low-end pricing on an Aurora rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $810/month, this studio apartment, located at 2345 Emporia St. in North Aurora, is 4.7% less than the median rent for a studio in Aurora, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment comes with air conditioning. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Also in North Aurora, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 2014 Emporia St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $890/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Then there's this 620-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1752 Chester St. in North Aurora, listed at $895/month.

Look for central heating, a ceiling fan and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

Next up is this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1340 Idalia Court in Laredo Highline, also listed for $895/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect air conditioning and central heating in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a $700 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 500 Dayton St. in Sunny Vale, is listed for $945/month for its 583 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Be prepared for a $45 application fee and a $700 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.