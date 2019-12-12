AURORA, Colo. —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Aurora are hovering around $990. But how does the low-end pricing on an Aurora rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1434 Macon St., #34-4

Listed at $845/month, this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1434 Macon St., #34-4 in Delmar Parkway, is 14.6 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Aurora, which is currently estimated at around $990/month.

You'll find quartz countertops in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1588 Lima St., #203

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1588 Lima St., #203 in North Aurora, is listed for $845/month for its 500 square feet.

The apartment features carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1340 Idalia Court

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1340 Idalia Court in Laredo Highline, which, at 550 square feet, is going for $895/month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a renovated kitchen. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $45 application fee, a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a $700 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

572 Potomac St.

Fina, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 572 Potomac St. in Lynn Knoll and listed for $899/month.

The unit comes with a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.