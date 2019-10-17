AURORA, Colo. —

If you're looking for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Aurora look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Aurora via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1320 Macon St., #5

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1320 Macon St. in Delmar Parkway, is listed for $895/month for its 550 square feet.

Expect air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a $45 application fee and a $700 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1064 Chambers Court, #203

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 1064 Chambers Court in Laredo Highline, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised a balcony and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $50 application fee and a $60 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave.

Then there's this 480-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. in Expo Park, listed at $914/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

