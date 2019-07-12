AURORA, Colo. —

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Aurora look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Aurora via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

10785 E. Exposition Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. in Expo Park, is listed for $883/month for its 480 square feet.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1320 Macon St., #5

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1320 Macon St., #5 in Delmar Parkway, which, at 550 square feet, is going for $895/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. Expect a $45 application fee and $700 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

572 Potomac St.

Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 572 Potomac St. in Lynn Knoll, listed at $899/month.

You can expect a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pets are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

1752 Chester St., #303

Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1752 Chester St., #303, in North Aurora, is listed for $925/month for its 620 square feet.

You'll find central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a ceiling fan in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

