DENVER — A plot of land at Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue that was the site of a massive explosion a year ago has been listed for sale.

The 0.3-acre lot in Denver was listed on real estate website RealLiving for $1.5 million.

In August 2018, a multiplex that was on the land was leveled in an explosion that injured seven people, two of them critically.

Todd Norman Perkins, 56, faces attempted first-degree murder charges and first-degree arson charges in connection with that explosion. He is accused of pouring gasoline and damaging natural gas valves throughout the unit at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr.

The abandoned building then caught on fire in March.

The listing for the now-empty land calls it an "INCREDIBLE development opportunity in the Santa Fe Arts District" that is close to restaurants and galleries with easy construction access.

It is "POSSIBLY THE BEST LAND AVAILABLE IN THE Santa Fe Arts / Baker area," the listing reads.

