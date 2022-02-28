Developer proposes 47-story tower in downtown Denver

The building would be one of the tallest in the city.

DENVER — A 47-story high-rise has been proposed by South Carolina-based real estate firm Greystar for the intersection of 17th and California streets in downtown Denver.

Concept plans filed with the City of Denver on Feb. 7 call for a mixed-use high rise in a 47-story structure. It would have approximately 342 for-rent multifamily units. It would also have about 15,800 square feet of ground-floor retail. The building would also have structured parking.

The building would be one of the tallest in the city. The tallest building, Republic Plaza, is 56 stories, followed by the 53-story 1801 California and the 52-story Cash Register building at 1700 Broadway.

Concept plans represent the earliest stages of a project and are subject to change. The plans are currently under review by the city.

