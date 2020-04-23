DENVER —

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Cheesman Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,220, compared to a $1,320 one-bedroom median for Denver as a whole.

A look at local listings in Cheesman Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Denver neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1349 Race St.

Listed at $1,050/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 1349 Race St., is 13.9% less than the $1,220/month median rent for a one bedroom in Cheesman Park.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry; the residence also features a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. This rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $100 administrative fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1330 Lafayette St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 1330 Lafayette St., is also listed for $1,050/month for its 650 square feet.

The residence includes large windows and a balcony; on-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $300 deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1410 Gilpin St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1410 Gilpin St., which, at 625 square feet, is going for $1,175/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1455 N. Vine St.

Then there's this 620-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1455 N. Vine St., listed at $1,210/month.

The apartment has air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry.Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

RELATED: One Direction star Niall Horan announces Fiddler's Green concert

RELATED: 9NEWSLETTER: Top stories curated daily for you

RELATED: 9NEWS has 3 original podcasts. Here's where to find them.