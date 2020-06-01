DENVER —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Highland are hovering around $1,660, compared to a $1,275 one-bedroom median for Denver as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Highland rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3710 Eliot St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3710 Eliot St., is listed for $1,225/month for its 575 square feet.

You can expect central heating and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building includes assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3501 Rockmont Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3501 Rockmont Drive, which, at 701 square feet, is going for $1,595/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building features a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1908 W. 33rd Ave.

Then there's this 460-square-foot studio at 1908 W. 33rd Ave., listed at $1,600/month.

You'll find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2002 W. 32nd Ave.

Check out this 571-square-foot studio apartment at 2002 W. 32nd Ave., listed at $1,683/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

