Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Washington Virginia Vale look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,250, compared to a $1,300 one-bedroom median for Denver as a whole.

A look at local listings in Washington Virginia Vale via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Denver neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5001 Mississippi Ave.

Listed at $981/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5001 Mississippi Ave., is 21.5% less than the $1,250/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Washington Virginia Vale.

The building features assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $100 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

888 S. Oneida St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 888 S. Oneida St., is listed for $995/month for its 672 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1211 S. Quebec Way

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1211 S. Quebec Way, which, at 675 square feet, is going for $1,000/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The apartment also features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

7201 Leetsdale Drive

Then there's this 617-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7201 Leetsdale Drive, listed at $1,040/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

848 S. Dexter St.

Check out this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 848 S. Dexter St., listed at $1,195/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. The residence also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

