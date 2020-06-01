AURORA, Colo. —

Seven Hills requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Seven Hills look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Seven Hills via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Aurora neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19840 E. Amherst Drive

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom living space, situated at 19840 E. Amherst Drive, is listed for $1,895/month.

The building boasts on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3137 S. Halifax St.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 3137 S. Halifax St., which is going for $1,925/month.

The building features outdoor space. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a deck in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

19839 E. Columbia Ave.

Then there's this address with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 19839 E. Columbia Ave., listed at $1,845/month.

Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building includes on-site management.

