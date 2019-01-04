STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Just 45 minutes away from Steamboat Springs is a ranch of an outdoorsman's dreams — with a $33.5 million price tag.

Situated in the Williams Fork River valley along the north flank of the Flat Tops mountains of northwest Colorado, Motherwell Ranch covers more than 10,350 acres and rises 2,550 feet in elevation from river valley to mountain top. Four mountain lakes — from 10 to 20 acres in size — are located in the higher elevations, while the Williams Fork River runs for for 3.3 miles through the property.

While the plentiful wildlife, including elk, mule deer, mountain lions and black bears, and lack of public roads over the ranch's 16 square miles provide a sense of privacy and seclusion, the front gate is only 20 minutes from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden. The property also boasts more than 90 ponds and "significant" water rights.

"The ranch was assembled by the late Wes Adams, founder of Las Vegas-based Western States Contracting and a horse and wildlife enthusiast," according to listing agent Brian Smith of Hall and Hall. "Mr. Adams made his initial purchase of a small ranch in 1985 and kept acquiring neighbors to grow the boundaries out to over 10,000 acres."

The current Motherwell owner has operated it as a big-game hunting destination ranch for a number of years and “I, Caveman,” a two-episode special for Discovery Channel's “Curiosity” TV show filmed on the ranch in June 2011, challenging 10 participants to live like prehistoric people for 10 days, according to the Steamboat Pilot.

