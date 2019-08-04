BOULDER, Colo. — A combination of close-up mountain views and custom decoration make this Boulder County home one of a kind.

Inspired by Western style and trips to national parks, the owners of this luxury log home, listed at $6,499,000, worked for years to create their perfect residence. To decorate 4217 Eldorado Springs Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, they brought in wood carver Jose Jaramillo, who created bookcases, and woodworker Ken Siggins, who created furniture, built-ins, and architectural features throughout the home.

Formerly a farm started in 1915, the nearly six-acre lot was targeted by the owners, who declined to be named for this story, because of its views of the Boulder Flatirons and proximity to South Boulder Creek.

"They had been living in Boulder for years and wanted more space and land. They hiked around and were smitten by the area, views, and rural aspect," listing agent Liza Hogan, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, told Denver Business Journal in an email, noting that it took several years to get the lot located less than 15 minutes away from downtown Boulder and about 40 minutes from Denver.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate via Denver Business Journal

