Live a life of luxury in this home for sale in Denver's Cherry Hills Village.

Just listed on March 14 for $9.95 million, this two-story 17,841-square-foot home was built in 2004 by Harrison Custom Homes.

Despite being only two miles from the heart of the Denver Tech Center, the evergreen-lined, 2.3-acre property at 4949 S. Fairfax Street offers mountain views from its private balconies, covered porches and manicured lawn.

Inside, the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home also boasts seven fireplaces, a private movie theater, a card room, wine cellar and elevator. Outside, there's a hot tub, bluestone zero-edge pool, fire pits and fountains.

For car collectors, there's a four-car attached garage and a bonus detached carriage garage with two additional parking spaces, car lift and workshop.

