Tom Cruise's Telluride estate sells for asking price of $39.5M

The property, nestled in the shadow of Campbell Peak, features a custom-built home designed for privacy along with an extensive network of trails for exploration.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Action star Tom Cruise has sold his 320-acre Telluride estate for the full asking price of $39.5 million after less than two months on the market.

San Miguel County public records updated Monday show the sale of 115 Francisco Way to Magnum Ranch LLC, which is registered in Nevada, closed on May 12. Nevada secretary of state records indicate the purchasing LLC was formed on April 14, less than a month after Cruise's property listed on March 17.

In 1992, around the time he was starring in "A Few Good Men," Cruise purchased his first piece of land to create his estate in Telluride. Come 1994, when Cruise was starring in "Interview with the Vampire," the main 10,000-square-foot main residence was completed by Telluride-based Fortenberry Construction.

