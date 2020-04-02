Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,225.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1041 N. Ogden St.

Listed at $1,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1041 N. Ogden St.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 N. Clarkson St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1218 N. Clarkson St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building features outdoor space. The unit also comes with a ceiling fan, a deck, hardwood flooring and large windows. Animals are not welcome. Expect a $400 security deposit and a $45 application fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1004 E. 10th Ave.

Located at 1004 E. 10th Ave., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,200/month.

The apartment has central heating and hardwood flooring. The building boasts outdoor space and additional storage space. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a $400 security deposit and a $45 application fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.