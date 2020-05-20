$1,400 apartments available in Denver's Capitol Hill this month

Here's what you can get in neighborhood apartment rentals by price point, with photos and amenities.

DENVER — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,305.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

992 Logan St.

Listed at $1,305/month, this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 992 Logan St.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

961 Grant St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 961 Grant St. It's listed for $1,315/month.

The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1116 E. 13th Ave.

Next, check out this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1116 E. 13th Ave. It's listed for $1,395/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and additional storage space. In the unit, expect to see central heating, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.