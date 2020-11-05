Apartments for rent in Denver's Windsor Gardens this May

Here's what you can get in Windsor Gardens apartment rentals by price point, with photos and amenities.

DENVER — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windsor Gardens?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windsor is currently hovering around $930.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

425 S. Galena Way

Listed at $1,350/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 425 S. Galena Way.

In the apartment, the listing promises a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

9180 E. Center Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 9180 E. Center Ave. It's also listed for $1,350/month for its 855 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator, on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to see a fireplace. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

695 S. Alton Way

Here's a 945-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 695 S. Alton Way that's going for $1,395/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

