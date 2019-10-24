AURORA, Colo. —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Village East?

According to Walk Score, this Aurora neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Village East is currently hovering around $1,040.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10603 E. Jewell Ave., #A106

Listed at $1,445/month, this 882-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10603 E. Jewell Ave., #A106.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

10901 E. Garden Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 10901 E. Garden Drive. It's listed for $1,478/month for its 805 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

10550 E. Iowa Ave.

Here's a 943-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10550 E. Iowa Ave. that's going for $1,500/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Be prepared for a $350 pet fee.

